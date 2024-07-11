Janhvi Kapoor’s shocking Demand for Pushpa 2: The Rule

Spread the love

Pushpa 2: The Rule happens to be the most awaited film and the shoot is happening in Hyderabad. Allu Arjun and Sukumar are working without any compromise on the film and Pushpa 2: The Rule is announced for December 6th release. The film will have a peppy item song and Sukumar has been on a hunt for the right girl to feature beside Allu Arjun. Considering the expectations of the audience, Sukumar is not ready to compromise on the song. Devi Sri Prasad and Sukumar locked the tune long ago and the filming will take place soon.

As per the update, the makers have approached Janhvi Kapoor for the song and the actress is said to have quoted Rs 4 crores for the song. Sukumar and the makers are discussing about the budget of the song and the remuneration to be paid for the sizzling beauty. Janhvi’s quote may have left the team in shock. Before Janhvi Kapoor, Sukumar considered the names of Sree Leela and Triptii Dimri but he wanted to pick up Janhvi Kapoor. Things will be finalized soon. Mythri Movie Makers are producing Pushpa 2: The Rule and the film will hit the screens on December 6th.