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Home > Movie News

Janhvi Kapoor’s Stand for Telugu Films

Published on March 23, 2026 by nymisha

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Janhvi Kapoor’s Stand for Telugu Films

Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor made her debut in Bollywood. Though she enjoys stardom, the actress hasn’t delivered a huge success in Hindi. She was paired up beside NTR in Devara and the actress’ performance was appreciated. She even became more popular after her portrayal in Devara and she is the leading lady in Ram Charan’s upcoming release Peddi. Janhvi Kapoor is keen to take up more Telugu films and she is not very strict on her remuneration. Her father Boney Kapoor has been demanding big remuneration for her Hindi films.

Janhvi Kapoor also walked out of Karan Johar’s talent agency recently. Boney Kapoor is quoting big remuneration for Hindi films while they are reportedly ready to do Telugu films for less remuneration. Janhvi Kapoor is also in talks for Devara 2 and two other Telugu movies. The actress is currently waiting for the release of Peddi to sign more Telugu films. For now, her focus is on Telugu.

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