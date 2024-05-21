Jani Master Condemns Rumors of Attending Rave Party

In a recent turn of events, popular choreographer Jani Master has vehemently denied rumors suggesting his involvement in a rave party busted by police on the outskirts of Bangalore. Several TV and film artists were arrested during the raid, sparking widespread media attention. Jani Master, currently associated with the Janasena Party, has been actively campaigning for Pawan Kalyan and his party in the recent elections, the results of which will be announced in a couple of weeks.

Rumors and Denials:

The rumors surrounding Jani Master’s alleged attendance at the rave party have been met with strong condemnation from the choreographer. In a statement, he emphasized, “Everyone who knows me is aware that I do not indulge in such habits. I have been busy with my work in Hyderabad, surrounded by my people. These baseless rumors claiming I was seen somewhere, with someone, doing something inappropriate are nothing but falsehoods. They are targeting me and my association with Janasena and its leader, Pawan Kalyan.”

Jani Master further clarified his recent whereabouts, mentioning his attendance at an event for Director’s Day and a visit to a hospital to meet a long-time friend. “How could I be at that rave party when I was engaged in these activities?” he questioned. He criticized those spreading these rumors, suggesting that their motive is to tarnish his and Janasena’s reputation. “This explanation is not for those who spread lies but for the people who consider me part of their family,” he added. Jani Master expressed his sorrow over the situation, highlighting the baseless nature of the allegations and his determination to clear his name.

Other Denials and Confirmations

Jani Master is not the only celebrity caught up in this controversy. Hero Srikanth has also condemned rumors about his attendance at the rave party, stating that he has never participated in such activities. Similarly, actress Hema released a video denying her presence at the party; however, the police confirmed her attendance. Additionally, a car sticker belonging to YSRCP leader Kakani Govardhan was found at the party venue. Govardhan clarified that the sticker was old, further complicating the narrative. Some netizens were seen spreading the rumours that anchor Shyamala , who supported YSRCP in recent elections, was present in the rave party though there’s no proof for that.

Addressing the false reports, Jani Master stated, “This is an unnecessary attempt to throw mud at me and our Janasena leader. We will soon hear the cries of those foxes spreading such false propaganda.” He also expressed pity for those who believe and share these baseless rumors without verifying the truth.