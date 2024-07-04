x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Daksha Nagarkar at Swag Success Meet
Daksha Nagarkar at Swag Success Meet
Ranveer Singh’s stylish Photoshoot
Ranveer Singh’s stylish Photoshoot
Huma Qureshi latest photoshoot
Huma Qureshi latest photoshoot
Alia Bhatt at Jigra Movie Pre Release Event
Alia Bhatt at Jigra Movie Pre Release Event
Pawan Kalyan with Adya @ Indrakeeladri
Pawan Kalyan with Adya @ Indrakeeladri
Samantha at Jigra Pre release event
Samantha at Jigra Pre release event
Jigra Pre release event
Jigra Pre release event
Srinidhi Shetty in cool casuals
Srinidhi Shetty in cool casuals
Sonam Kapoor’s cleavage show
Sonam Kapoor’s cleavage show
Aditi Sharma’s Glittery Glow
Aditi Sharma’s Glittery Glow
Types Of Walking
Types Of Walking
Cool facts about ants
Cool facts about ants
Tripti Dimri Splendid Images
Tripti Dimri Splendid Images
Aditi Rao Hydari Stunning In Black
Aditi Rao Hydari Stunning In Black
Mrunal Thakur With Her Sister Childhood Images
Mrunal Thakur With Her Sister Childhood Images
Urvashi Rautela Perfect curves
Urvashi Rautela Perfect curves
Kavya Thapar Dazzling Look
Kavya Thapar Dazzling Look
Pooja Hegde Stuns in Saree
Pooja Hegde Stuns in Saree
Andrea’s energetic performance
Andrea’s energetic performance
Shanaya Kapoor Stuns in White Saree
Shanaya Kapoor Stuns in White Saree
View all stories
Home > Movie News > Jani Master’s Emotional words on Ram Charan and Upasana

Jani Master’s Emotional words on Ram Charan and Upasana

Published on July 4, 2024 by ratnasri

TRENDING

image
Why is Samantha not signing Telugu films?
image
Hyderabad Apartments Face Costly Power Upgrade Dilemma
image
Samyuktha’s women-centric film Launched
image
L&T Challenges Kaleshwaram Project Completion Certificate Cancellation
image
A Crucial underwater Action stunt in Raja Saab

Jani Master’s Emotional words on Ram Charan and Upasana

Spread the love

Top choreographer Jani Master met Ram Charan and Upasana in their residence on his birthday. Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan secured health insurance for over 500 families from the Dancers Union and this came as the biggest birthday gift for Jani Master. He could not wait to express his emotional words about Megastar, Ram Charan and Upasana.

“Timely aid from compassionate souls is a true blessing. I was profoundly moved by the outpouring of love on my birthday, beginning with an invitation from the esteemed Ram Charan. My joy reached new heights upon arriving at the event, graced by the presence of the legendary Chiranjeevi and the heartfelt words of Charan Anna and Upasana Konidela. I vividly recall reaching out for assistance regarding our Dancers’ Union, and their promise to secure health insurance for over 500 families in A was a testament to their unwavering commitment. It is rare to witness such a dedicated follow-through, ensuring that every family was reached. This act of kindness will forever be etched in our hearts with the deepest gratitude. On behalf of all, I express my heartfelt thanks for their unwavering support. To work alongside individuals who embody compassion and dedication is truly a privilege” told Jani Master.

Next Exclusive: Anudeep to direct Vishwak Sen Previous Kalki First Week Worldwide Collections – Earns 625 Cr Gross
else

TRENDING

image
Why is Samantha not signing Telugu films?
image
A Crucial underwater Action stunt in Raja Saab
image
Two Tollywood Big Films opting for New Release Dates

Latest

image
Why is Samantha not signing Telugu films?
image
Hyderabad Apartments Face Costly Power Upgrade Dilemma
image
Samyuktha’s women-centric film Launched
image
L&T Challenges Kaleshwaram Project Completion Certificate Cancellation
image
A Crucial underwater Action stunt in Raja Saab

Most Read

image
Hyderabad Apartments Face Costly Power Upgrade Dilemma
image
L&T Challenges Kaleshwaram Project Completion Certificate Cancellation
image
Haryana shocker for Telugu poll strategist KK

Related Articles

Daksha Nagarkar at Swag Success Meet Ranveer Singh’s stylish Photoshoot Huma Qureshi latest photoshoot Alia Bhatt at Jigra Movie Pre Release Event Pawan Kalyan with Adya @ Indrakeeladri Samantha at Jigra Pre release event Jigra Pre release event Srinidhi Shetty in cool casuals Sonam Kapoor’s cleavage show Aditi Sharma’s Glittery Glow Types Of Walking Cool facts about ants Tripti Dimri Splendid Images Aditi Rao Hydari Stunning In Black Mrunal Thakur With Her Sister Childhood Images Urvashi Rautela Perfect curves Kavya Thapar Dazzling Look Pooja Hegde Stuns in Saree Andrea’s energetic performance Shanaya Kapoor Stuns in White Saree