Jani Master’s Emotional words on Ram Charan and Upasana

Top choreographer Jani Master met Ram Charan and Upasana in their residence on his birthday. Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan secured health insurance for over 500 families from the Dancers Union and this came as the biggest birthday gift for Jani Master. He could not wait to express his emotional words about Megastar, Ram Charan and Upasana.

“Timely aid from compassionate souls is a true blessing. I was profoundly moved by the outpouring of love on my birthday, beginning with an invitation from the esteemed Ram Charan. My joy reached new heights upon arriving at the event, graced by the presence of the legendary Chiranjeevi and the heartfelt words of Charan Anna and Upasana Konidela. I vividly recall reaching out for assistance regarding our Dancers’ Union, and their promise to secure health insurance for over 500 families in A was a testament to their unwavering commitment. It is rare to witness such a dedicated follow-through, ensuring that every family was reached. This act of kindness will forever be etched in our hearts with the deepest gratitude. On behalf of all, I express my heartfelt thanks for their unwavering support. To work alongside individuals who embody compassion and dedication is truly a privilege” told Jani Master.