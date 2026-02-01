x
Movie News

January Box-office: Great Start for Telugu Cinema

Published on February 1, 2026 by swathy

January Box-office: Great Start for Telugu Cinema

2026 started on a grand note for Telugu cinema. Sankranthi season witnessed five releases: Raja Saab, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi, Anaganaga Oka Raju and Nari Nari Naduma Murari. Except Raja Saab, all the other films are profitable ones for the producers. Chiranjeevi’s Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is the biggest blockbuster in his career and the film raked massive money and dominated the holiday season. Even after the completion of the holiday season, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is doing decent all over.

Ravi Teja’s Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi is a profitable film for the producer as Ravi Teja worked on a profit sharing model without any remuneration. The film could not mint much money despite getting positive talk. Naveen Polishetty delivers one more blockbuster with Anaganaga Oka Raju and the film emerged as the biggest hit for the actor. Sharwanand bounced back with Nari Nari Naduma Murari and the film also performed well during the holiday season. Prabhas’ Raja Saab has been declared as a disaster and Prabhas, Maruthi have been trolled badly. The producer lost big money through the film.

2026 Sankranthi is satisfying for everyone involved. Tharun Bhascker’s Om Shanti Shanti Shantihi along with several small films released on January 30th and all the films were rejected. Om Shanti Shanti Shantihi suffered to register decent numbers. On the whole, January 2026 started on a grand note for Telugu cinema. Gunasekhar’s Euphoria (February 6th), Vishwak Sen’s Funky (February 13th) are the major releases in Telugu in February.

