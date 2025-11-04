Jatadhara blends mythology and beliefs masterfully – Prerna Arora

Jatadhara starring Sudheer Babu, Sonakshi Sinha, Shilpa Shirodkar marks a significant milestone for producer Prerna Arora, as she realised her dream to produce a Telugu Film. The mythological folklore thriller has been one of the eagerly awaited films in recent times with teaser, trailer receiving huge appreciation.

Promoting the film, Prerna Arora interacted with Telugu media personnel. She revealed that she fell in love with Telugu language and cinema after watching Ram Charan’s Orange. She stated that she waited for the perfect story till Venkat Kalyan narrated Jatadhara. She felt it would work Pan-India and hence roped in Sonakshi Sinha for Dhana Pisachi role.

She stated that the film is a perfect mix of mass, commercial, Traditional, mythological and thrilling elements. Further Prerna praised Sudheer Babu’s performance and stated that people will be in awe of his role. Also, she mentioned that his action sequences with Sonakshi will be mind blowing.

She remarked that the vision of directors Venkat Kalyan and Abhishek Jaiswal will entertain audiences and mesmerise then to watch again and again. Jatadhara co-produced by Umesh Kumar Bansal is releasing on 7th November with huge anticipation and buzz.