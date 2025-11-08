Jatadhara is a shock for Sudheer Babu

Sudheer Babu is one of the most hard working and disciplined actors of Telugu cinema. He also attempted new films but he fell short of success. He was never trolled or criticized for his work in the past but his recent offering Jatadhara has left him in huge trolling. Jatadhara released yesterday and the response has been disastrous. All those who watched the film in theatres are left in shock. The biggest shock is that Sudheer Babu has formed a team and worked on the script for close to two years.

When Zee Studios was ready to work with Sudheer Babu, he insisted on the script and signed the film. Right from the content to the VFX and the narration, everything is poor and outdated. Sudheer Babu is trolled badly for Jatadhara. Before the release of the film, Sudheer Babu called Jatadhara the best script of his career. This film has turned out to be a huge embarrassment for this actor. He has to wait for a longer time to score a success.