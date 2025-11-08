x
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Home > Movie News

Jatadhara is a shock for Sudheer Babu

Published on November 8, 2025 by sankar

Jatadhara is a shock for Sudheer Babu

Sudheer Babu is one of the most hard working and disciplined actors of Telugu cinema. He also attempted new films but he fell short of success. He was never trolled or criticized for his work in the past but his recent offering Jatadhara has left him in huge trolling. Jatadhara released yesterday and the response has been disastrous. All those who watched the film in theatres are left in shock. The biggest shock is that Sudheer Babu has formed a team and worked on the script for close to two years.

When Zee Studios was ready to work with Sudheer Babu, he insisted on the script and signed the film. Right from the content to the VFX and the narration, everything is poor and outdated. Sudheer Babu is trolled badly for Jatadhara. Before the release of the film, Sudheer Babu called Jatadhara the best script of his career. This film has turned out to be a huge embarrassment for this actor. He has to wait for a longer time to score a success.

Next Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Ramu Rathod's Shocking Self-Elimination? Previous Exclusive: Mad Rush for Peddi Theatrical Rights
