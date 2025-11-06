x
Home > Movie News

Jatadhara is like a childhood Chandamama tale – Sudheer Babu

Published on November 6, 2025 by swathy

Jatadhara is like a childhood Chandamama tale – Sudheer Babu

Sudheer Babu has grown a niche following for himself by attempting different genres and diverse characters. Now, the actor is starring in a divine supernatural thriller, Jatadhara. Talking about the film, he stated that he is happy with the response for teaser and trailer, calling it a theatrical experience for audiences.

He revealed that like Chandamama stories, movie’s theme stems from age-old folk tales, and stories heard in childhood about buried treasures guarded by spirits. The filmmakers have compellingly brought such a folk concept into a modern context. He stated that he saw the final cut of the film and he is very excited for audiences reaction.

Sudheer Babu emphasized the film’s multi-layered narrative, which includes ghost hunting, family emotion, and devotional elements centered around Lord Shiva and a reference to Arunachalam. He praised his co-star Sonakshi Sinha, who is debuting in Telugu Cinema and called her moments as theatrical blast.

He further revealed that he had to practice for 10 days to perform classical Shiva Thandavam and it is the most challenging thing he pulled off for the film. With Venkat Kalyan and Abhishek Jaiswal directing the film in the production of Prerna Arora and Umesh Kumar Bansal, Jatadhara is releasing on 7th November, in multiple languages.

else

