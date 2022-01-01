‘Jathi Rathnalu’ director Anudeep K.V. to direct Sivakarthikeyan’s 20th film

Anudeep K.V., who delivered the superhit Telugu film ‘Jathi Rathnalu’, will direct Sivakarthikeyan’s 20th film, that is tentatively titled ‘#SK20’.

The film, which is produced by Suresh Babu Daggubati, Narayandas K. Narang and Puskar Ram Mohan Rao and co produced by Arun Viswa, will have music by Thaman.

Taking to social media on Saturday, Sivakarthikeyan said he was very happy to join with the producers for this film and his friend, producer Arun Viswa. The actor called Anudeep, his favourite director, and indicated that the film would be a fun-filled entertainer.

Music director Thaman too took to social media to register his happiness on getting to work with his friend Sivakarthikeyan.

He said, “And here is my first o first with my dearest Nanban cricketmate Siva Kartikeyan, Dir by this super hilarious person ever Anudeep.”

The music director also said, “This is gonna be our hilarious musical Journey Ever.”