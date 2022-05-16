Jathi Ratnalu Director, Poornodaya Banner’s FDFS

Poornodaya was a popular banner that made many magnum opuses, including Sankarabharanam and Swathi Muthyam. Edida Nageswara Rao’s granddaughter Srija Edida will be producing a fun-filled entertainer First Day First Show (FDFS).

Jathi Ratnalu maker Anudeep KV is providing story, screenplay and dialogues. It’s a joint production venture of Srija Entertainments and Mitra Vinda Movies. Vamsidhar Goud along with Lakshmi Narayana will be helming the project.

The film starring Srikanth Reddy and Sanchita Bashu has music by Radhan, while Prasanth Ankireddy handles cinematography.

