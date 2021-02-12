Jathi Ratnalu Teaser: Hilarious Ride

After the super success of Agent Sai Sreenivas Athreya, Naveen Polishetty is all set to make his comeback with Jathi Ratnalu. The film is said to be a comic entertainer with Rahul Ramakrishna and Priyadarshi playing other supporting roles. The teaser looks packed with fun and is filled with some sensible entertainment. The teaser of Jathi Ratnalu also hints that the film has a crime drama that is laced with entertainment all around.

Naveen Polishetty looks hilarious with his comic timing. Faria Abdullah, Brahmaji and Murali Sharma played other important roles in the film. Anudeep KV Directed the film and Swapna Cinema are the producers. Mahanati director Nag Ashwin personally monitored the execution of the project. Radhan composed the music and Jathi Ratnalu releases on March 11th worldwide.