Home > Politics

Jay Shah to Become Youngest ICC Chairman

Published on August 27, 2024 by

Jay Shah to Become Youngest ICC Chairman

A journey of Amit Shah’s son that needs to be lauded. Jay Shah has been elected as the ICC chairman. He was the honorary secretary for BCCI and appointed unopposed to the ICC.

On August 20th, ICC chairman Greg Barclay decided not to continue for a third term and decided to step down in November after completing his tenure. Shah was the sole nominee for the chairmanship. Shah will be the youngest chairman of the ICC.

Jay Shah wrote, “I am humbled by the nomination as the Chair of the International Cricket Council. I am committed to working closely with the ICC team and our member nations to further globalize cricket. We stand at a critical juncture where it is increasingly important to balance the coexistence of multiple formats, promote the adoption of advanced technologies, and introduce our marquee events to new global markets. Our goal is to make cricket more inclusive and popular than ever before.”

“While we will build on the valuable lessons learned, we must also embrace fresh thinking and innovation to elevate the love for cricket worldwide. The inclusion of our sport in the Olympics at LA 2028 represents a significant inflection point for the growth of cricket, and I am confident that it will drive the sport forward in unprecedented ways.”

Jay Shah’s tenure commences from December 1, 2024.

There are sources claiming that senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley’s son, Rohan Jaitley, will be elected as BCCI secretary, replacing Shah.

-Sanyogita

