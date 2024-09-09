x
Jayam Ravi announces Separation

Published on September 9, 2024 by

Jayam Ravi announces Separation

Tamil actor Jayam Ravi is married to Aarti Ravi and their journey is 15 years old. The duo announced that they are parting ways. “Life is a journey filled with various chapters, each presenting its own opportunities and challenges. As many of you have followed my journey both on and off screen with utmost love and support, I have always strived to be as transparent and honest with my Fans and the Media as much as possible. It is with a heavy heart that I must share a deeply personal update with all of you. After much thought, reflections and discussions, I have taken the difficult decision to proceed with the dissolution of my marriage with Aarti. The decision was not made out of haste and it stems from personal reasons that I believe are in the best interests of everyone involved” posted Jayam Ravi and he made it official.

He continued saying “In light of this, I hereby kindly request all of you to respect our privacy as well as that of our family members during this difficult time and appeal to all of you to refrain from making any assumptions, rumors or allegations in this regard and let the matter remain private. My priority has always remained the same – to continue bringing joy and entertainment through my films to my dearest audience. I am still and will always be your Jayam Ravi – who is cherished by all of you throughout my career and as an actor who is dedicated to my craft and commitment to showcase the best of my talent. Your constant support means the world to me and I am grateful for the love you have showered on me over the years. Thank you for your understanding and continued support”.

