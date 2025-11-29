JC Family Turmoil: New Political Equations in Anantapur Stir Big Questions

Politics often proves that friendships and rivalries are never permanent. The situation surrounding the JC brothers is once again bringing this truth to the spotlight. JC Diwakar Reddy and JC Prabhakar Reddy were once key leaders in the Congress and very close to the late YS Rajasekhara Reddy. After Andhra Pradesh was bifurcated, they shifted to the Telugu Desam Party despite spending years strongly opposing it. Their relationship with YS Jagan Mohan Reddy never improved, and the distance only grew wider.

The 2019 elections turned into a major setback for the JC family. Both leaders introduced their sons into politics, yet both lost heavily in areas once considered their strongholds. After coming to power, Jagan tightened legal pressure on the brothers, pushing Diwakar Reddy into political silence. Prabhakar Reddy, however, remained active.

One family, two paths

By 2024, Chandrababu Naidu enforced the one family, one ticket policy. This decision denied a ticket to Diwakar Reddy’s son Pavan Reddy, while Prabhakar Reddy’s son, Asmith Reddy secured the Tadipatri MLA seat. This shift tilted the balance of influence within the JC family.

Now, new rumours are adding fuel to the fire. Reports suggest that Pavan Reddy is unhappy and exploring opportunities beyond TDP. District-level whispers claim he may be in talks with Jagan Mohan Reddy, hoping to secure the Anantapur MP ticket from YSR Congress. Pavan and Jagan have reportedly shared a good relationship for years, which makes the speculation more believable. Sources also indicate that Pavan recently met Sailajanath to discuss terms for a possible political switch.

What remains unclear is whether Diwakar Reddy has approved this move. If he has, it could signal a growing rift between the JC brothers, whose political unity has weakened over the last several years. Their influence has declined sharply, and many in the TDP believe the family has often created internal trouble. Yet Naidu continued to accommodate them, hoping to maintain the party’s strength in Rayalaseema.

Who stands to gain?

If Pavan shifts to YSR Congress, Jagan could gain a strong local face in Anantapur, where the party struggled in 2024. TDP’s Ambica Lakshminarayana won the Anantapur MP seat with a huge majority of 1,88,555 votes over the YSR Congress candidate Malagundla Sankaranarayana. A defection from the JC camp could help Jagan rebuild the party’s base in the region.

At the same time, TDP may benefit by reducing internal friction within the JC family, which has often overshadowed the party’s broader goals. However, the move could also weaken TDP’s traditional influence in parts of Anantapur if local cadres follow Pavan.

A new power battle begins

The JC family’s internal shifts have triggered a new round of political calculations. If Pavan joins hands with Jagan, the political battle in Anantapur will intensify, and both parties will attempt to turn the tide in their favour. For now, one thing is clear. The fight for political relevance within the JC family is creating fresh openings for both TDP and YSR Congress, and the final outcome will reshape the power dynamics in Anantapur ahead of the next election cycle