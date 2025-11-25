x
Politics

JC Pawan Reddy’s Next Political Stop? YSRCP Seems More Interested Than Ever

Published on November 25, 2025 by Sanyogita

JC Pawan Reddy’s Next Political Stop? YSRCP Seems More Interested Than Ever

Andhra Pradesh politics has entered a new season of surprises. Parties are already polishing their strategies for the 2029 elections, and every influential leader suddenly looks like a prized catch. Interestingly, YSRCP, which was blindsided by its shocking defeat in 2024, now appears to be operating with a little more caution and a lot more desperation. Jagan Mohan Reddy seems determined not to repeat old mistakes, so he has started scanning every single seat as if the future of the state depends on it.

This renewed focus has brought the spotlight back on Anantapur district. A buzzing political rumour is now making rounds. JC Diwakar Reddy’s son, Pawan Reddy, is reportedly getting ready to walk into YSRCP. Pawan Reddy contested as the TDP candidate for Anantapur MP in 2019 and lost to YSRCP’s Talari Rangaiah. In 2024, TDP offered just one seat to the JC family. That seat went to JC Prabhakar Reddy’s son Asmith Reddy, who ended up winning from Tadipatri. Pawan stepped back and returned to his businesses, though his wish to contest for Parliament never really faded.

The JC family has been repeating one line for years. Pawan wants to contest for MP again. But the reality is quite simple. TDP is unlikely to give the family more than one seat in the next election. Naturally, the rumour mill is spinning fast. If TDP will not give him space, perhaps YSRCP will open its doors wide. After all, YSRCP has suddenly rediscovered its love for “strong leaders.”

There is also the not-so-secret detail that Pawan and Jagan grew up knowing each other. Despite political differences, the personal connection never really broke. Notice how the JC family’s fiery attacks on Jagan have quietly reduced. That alone is enough to raise a few eyebrows.

The interesting part is not whether Pawan wants to join YSRCP. The real question is whether YSRCP leaders in Anantapur will welcome him with a smile or with gritted teeth. They have been fighting the JC family for years. Now they may have to suddenly clap for them. Politics truly is a flexible profession.

If Pawan finally decides to take the plunge, insiders believe Jagan will approve it without much hesitation. YSRCP is in a “whatever works” mood. Anyone with a little vote bank or even a familiar surname looks like a potential saviour. For now, the ball is completely in Pawan Reddy’s court. His decision will set the tone for the political drama in Anantapur. Whether he stays with TDP, jumps to YSRCP, or surprises everyone with a third option, the coming days are sure to be interesting.

