Jeevitha Rajasekhar’s re-entry with Rajinikanth film

Jeevitha Rajasekhar is going to make her film comeback with Rajinikanth’s film. Rajinikanth’s daughter Aishwarya Rajanikanth is directing her father for his upcoming film titled ‘Lal Salaam’. Jeevitha will be playing a crucial role. As per the latest buzz, She will be seen as Rajinikanth’s sister and an important schedule of the film will start on the 7th of March in Chennai.

Lal Salaam is based on cricket and Lyca is producing the project. Vishnu Vishal and Vikrant will be seen in lead roles. This is her third project after Dhanush 3 and Gautham Karthi’s Vai Raja Vai. AR Rahman will be the music composer of the film.

These many days Jeevitha was seen setting up her husband Rajasekhar and daughter’s career on track. But nothing worked in their favour, all the three family members are struggling for success. At this time, Jeevitha’s re-entry in Rajinikanth’s film will be a biggest achievement.