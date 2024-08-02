Jikki: Eternal Ballad From Mr Bachchan

The film Mr Bachchan in the combination of Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja and Harish Shankar is gearing up for release in less than two weeks on Independence Day on August 15th. As part of musical promotions, the film’s third single Jikki was unveiled.

Jikki is an eternal ballad that immediately offers a soothing and soulful experience upon first listening. Performed by Karthik, it beautifully captures the male protagonist’s love and yearning for his beloved. Ramya Behara’s vocals are equally attractive.

The heartfelt lyrics, penned by Vanamali, are infused with a rich Telugu essence. Ravi Teja and Bhagyashri Borse shared a sizzling chemistry. Bhagyashri looked like a glamorous diva in the song, oozing oomph.

Seemingly, director Harish Shankar has taken special care in music and also the picturization of songs.