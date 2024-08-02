x
Ananthika Sanilkumar Simple Look In Saree
Mannara Chopra dream Girl Look
Mahima Makwana Stunning Look
Hansika Motwani New Stylish Look
Eesha Rebba Shines In Yellow Saree
Bael Juice Health Benefits
Ketika Sharma Hot Warrior Look
Vedhika Hot Curves
Shraddha Das Beautiful Look In Orange
Samantha And Varun Dhawan’s Citadel Promotions
Nela Usiri / Gale of Wind benefits
Jiya Shankar Trendy Vibe
Ishita Raj Sharma’s Photo Dump
Shruti Chauhan’s Shimmery Style
Nushrratt Bharuccha Classic Look
Rakul Preet Singh Diwali Diya Look
Priya Prakash Varrier Divine Photoshoot
Nora Fatehi Hot In Black And White
Malavika C Menon Love Mua Poses
Raashii Khanna Gorgeous In Pink Saree
Jikki: Eternal Ballad From Mr Bachchan

Jikki: Eternal Ballad From Mr Bachchan

The film Mr Bachchan in the combination of Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja and Harish Shankar is gearing up for release in less than two weeks on Independence Day on August 15th. As part of musical promotions, the film’s third single Jikki was unveiled.

Jikki is an eternal ballad that immediately offers a soothing and soulful experience upon first listening. Performed by Karthik, it beautifully captures the male protagonist’s love and yearning for his beloved. Ramya Behara’s vocals are equally attractive.

The heartfelt lyrics, penned by Vanamali, are infused with a rich Telugu essence. Ravi Teja and Bhagyashri Borse shared a sizzling chemistry. Bhagyashri looked like a glamorous diva in the song, oozing oomph.

Seemingly, director Harish Shankar has taken special care in music and also the picturization of songs.

