Jio Hotstar Ups the Game in Tollywood

Hotstar was an active player in the digital space when it comes to Telugu films. The digital giant has given a stiff competition for global giants like Amazon Prime and Netflix. But Hotstar slowed down last year after the merger with Jio got closed and finalized. It is now Jio Hostar and the digital platform is back in the game. The top officials from Jio Hostar have offered big budgets to acquire the rights of Telugu films.

Jio Hostar has acquired the digital rights of Balakrishna’s happening film Akhanda 2 and Teja Sajja’s pan-Indian film Mirai for all the languages. Jio Hostar is also holding talks to bag the digital rights of Chiranjeevi’s next year release Vishwambara. Apart from these, Jio Hostar is also in talks to buy the digital rights of films featuring young actors and successful actors. They are also in talks to bag the rights for some of the projects which are in scripting stage. Jio Hostar will have a handful of digital releases of Telugu films in 2026.