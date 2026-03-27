Jio Studios’ Bet on Ram Charan’s Peddi

Jio Studios has become the talk of the country after the release of Dhurandhar. After the first part ended up as a super hit, the second part released recently and it is racing towards the biggest ever blockbuster of the country. Jio Studios produced Dhurandhar and they released the film on their own across the country. Now, Jio Studios is all set to distribute Ram Charan’s upcoming film Peddi which is slated for April 30th release.

Jio Studios will release the film on a distribution basis across North India. The deal has been inked recently and an official announcement will be made soon. On the eve of Ram Charan’s birthday, the glimpse of Peddi has been unveiled today and the response is unanimous. The athletic look of Ram Charan from Peddi is lauded by everyone. Peddi is a sports drama directed by Buchi Babu. Janhvi Kapoor is the leading lady and AR Rahman is the music composer. Venkata Satish Kilaru is the producer.