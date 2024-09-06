x
Jitta Balakrishna Reddy: A good leader betrayed by fate

Published on September 6, 2024

Jitta Balakrishna Reddy: A good leader betrayed by fate

Popular Telangana leader Jitta Balakrishna Reddy passed away on Friday, leaving his followers, supporters and friends in grief. The untimely death of 52-year-old leader has came as big shocker for everyone in Telangana political circles.

Jitta Balakrishna Reddy hailed from Bommaipally village in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district. He was born on 14th Dec, 1972. After completing his graduation in Hyderabad, he entered politics at an young age and actively participated in Telangana agitation. He is survived by wife Sunita, a son and daughter.

Being a committed youngster with hardworking nature, Jitta Balakrishna Reddy soon earned a special name for himself during Telangana agitation. He started his political career as TRS (now BRS) party youth wing president, in party’s initial years. He was considered as young turk of TRS in 2000s.

But Jitta Balakrishna Reddy left TRS as KCR failed to give him party ticket from Bhuvanagiri (Bhongir) constituency in 2004 and 2009 elections.

Jitta Balakrishna Reddy unsuccessfully contested as an independent candidate in 2009 from Bhuvanagiri. Though he lost elections, has been active in public life and continued his service activities. Many from undivided Nalgonda district opine that Jitta Balakrishna Reddy sold many of his properties for helping people in need.

Feeling neglected by KCR, Jitta Balakrishna Reddy left TRS and joined Congress in the presence of then CM YS Rajashekara Reddy in 2009. YSR’s untimely death left him with no mentor in Congress. He sailed with YS Jaganmohan Reddy when YSRCP formed. But fate once again betrayed Jitta Balakrishna Reddy, as he was forced to leave YSRCP, when YS Jagan took anti-Telangana stance.

A relentless fighter Jitta Balakrishna Reddy later formed Yuva Telangana Party in 2018. After running party for four years, merged it in BJP in 2022, under firebrand leader Bandi Sanjay’s guidance. But Jitta had to face troubles even in BJP, once Bandi Sanjay stepped down as Telangana BJP chief.

In the later part of his life, Jitta Balakrishna Reddy quit BJP and finally joined BRS, with which he had started his political life. Irrespective of his political affiliations, Jitta has served people all through his life and was available to people in need.

Owing to his mass connect and untiring service activities, Jitta Balakrishna Reddy earned a separate follower base for himself.

Many of his contemporaries have gone to become MLAs and Ministers. Jitta had all the eligibilities to enter Assembly. But cunning political equations and unexpected developments have failed him in electoral politics. Like in life, fate has betrayed him even in death, by tragically cutting short his life.

Dnr

