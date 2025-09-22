x
Jonnagiri: India’s First Private Gold Mine Set to Shine

Published on September 22, 2025 by Sanyogita

Jonnagiri: India’s First Private Gold Mine Set to Shine

At Jonnagiri in Andhra Pradesh, India is opening a new chapter in its mining story. The country’s first large-scale private gold mine is ready to begin production, and the move could change how India secures one of its most valuable resources.

India consumes nearly 1,000 tonnes of gold every year, but produces only about 1.5 tonnes. The result has been heavy dependence on imports that strain the economy. Now, Jonnagiri promises to change that. Developed by Geomysore Services India along with Deccan Gold Mines Limited, the project has cleared all approvals and is set to start producing gold in Kurnool district.

In its early stage, the mine will produce around 750 kilograms of gold annually, with plans to scale up to almost one tonne in three years. This may sound modest compared to global giants, but for India it is a bold beginning. It shows that private investment and modern technology can revive the country’s neglected mining sector.

For Andhra Pradesh, the mine means more than just gold. It is expected to create jobs, attract fresh capital, and boost local industries. Policymakers see it as a step toward self-reliance, while communities look forward to development.

Yet the challenge lies in balance. The mine must deliver growth while protecting the fragile environment of Kurnool. If Jonnagiri succeeds, it could set the gold standard for responsible mining and help Andhra Pradesh sparkle on India’s economic map.

