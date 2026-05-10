Joseph Vijay… Now Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu

A historic chapter unfolded in Tamil Nadu politics as Joseph Vijay was sworn in as the Chief Minister at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai. The oath was administered by Governor R. N. Ravi at 10 am, marking the rise of a new political force in the state.

With this, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam government has officially taken charge. Vijay’s elevation ends nearly six decades of dominance by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, making this a defining moment in Tamil Nadu’s political evolution. The atmosphere across the state reflected celebration, as supporters hailed the emergence of an alternative leadership.

Along with the Chief Minister, a nine-member cabinet was sworn in. The team includes leaders such as N. Anand, Aadhav Arjuna, Dr K G Arunraj, K A Sengottaiyan, P Venkataramanan, R Nirmalkumar, Rajmohan, Dr T K Prabhu, and S Keerthana. The cabinet reflects a conscious effort to balance experience with fresh leadership. Representation has been given to different social groups, including women and marginalised communities, signalling an inclusive governance approach.

The journey to power was intense. Despite TVK winning 108 seats in the 234 member Assembly, it needed support to cross the majority mark of 118. Vijay held multiple rounds of negotiations and secured the backing of the Indian National Congress, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist), and Indian Union Muslim League. This pushed the alliance strength to around 120 MLAs, ensuring a stable government.

The swearing in ceremony attracted national attention. Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attended the event and congratulated Vijay. Several political leaders, celebrities, and thousands of supporters filled the venue, turning the occasion into a massive public celebration. The stadium echoed with chants as Vijay took charge.

As per constitutional requirements, Vijay is expected to prove his majority on the floor of the Assembly within the stipulated time. Given the alliance numbers, this is expected to be a smooth process. Soon after the ceremony, Vijay is likely to hold his first cabinet meeting to initiate steps on key election promises.

Vijay’s transition from cinema to governance has been swift and remarkable. Now begins the real test. Expectations are high as people look towards a new style of leadership that combines welfare, development, and administrative efficiency. If delivered effectively, this could redefine Tamil Nadu politics for years to come.