Jr NTR Fan's Cancer Treatment Funding Controversy: Mother's Appeal Raises Questions

Published on December 23, 2024 by swathy

Jr NTR Fan's Cancer Treatment Funding Controversy: Mother's Appeal Raises Questions

Look like everything going against TFI ,A controversy has emerged surrounding the medical treatment funding for V. Koushik, a devoted Jr NTR fan from Tirupati who underwent a bone marrow transplant at Apollo Cancer Hospital, Chennai.

Multiple organizations have stepped forward to support Koushik’s treatment. The TTD has pledged Rs. 40 lakhs, while the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) has contributed Rs. 11 lakhs. Additionally, Jr NTR Fan Clubs have collectively donated Rs. 2.5 lakhs towards the cause.

The controversy took a new turn when Koushik’s mother made public statements claiming that while Jr NTR had promised support during their viral video call interaction, only his fans have provided actual help. This statement has sparked intense discussions on social media platforms, especially given that the total contributions already amount to Rs. 53.5 lakhs plus blood donations by fans. Despite this, she continues to appeal for an additional Rs. 20 lakhs for pending medical bills, how fair is this?

