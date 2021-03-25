Jr. NTR to Launch Chitram 1.1!

Some time back, director Teja announced the sequel to super hit film Chitram which was released in 2000. After 21 years, Teja is making the sequel with the title ‘Chitram 1.1’. In the original film, Uday Kiran and Reema Sen acted as leads.

Coming to this sequel, the complete cast and crew are yet to be revealed. However, there is a talk that Teja has roped in 40 debutants for the film! The pre-production work of the film is in full swing.

For a long time, it is being said that Jr NTR’s brother-in-law Narne Nithin Chandra will be making his debut as a hero. Now, another interesting news is doing rounds on social media. Jr. NTR has been invited as a launching guest and some other popular cine people will also attend the event. The launching event will take place on 18 April.