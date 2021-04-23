Jubilee Hills Housing Society files case on NTV Chowdary

NTV chairman Narendra Chowdhary Tummala has landed in trouble for his alleged role in the Jubilee Hills Cooperative House Building Society (JHCHBS).

Narendra Chowdhary was the president of the JHCHBS till recently.

However, in the recently held elections in March, Narendra Chowdhary’s panel lost though he did not contest the election this time.

A new panel was elected for the society after a gap of 15 years.

The society under the leadership of Chowdhary faced allegations of resorting to severe irregularities in the society.

The society is spread over 1,195 acres in posh Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad and has 5,000 members.

The newly-elected panel has filed a petition in the Telangana High Court against Narendra Chowdhary panel on irregularities in the society and also direct police department to file a case against Chowdhary.

The irregularities include converting open spaces into plots, allotting commercial space to few persons for nominal rents, diversion of society funds, disqualifying society members and removing their voting rights illegally, leasing of lands, collection of money illegally etc.

Though the Telangana government appointed several committees to inquire into the irregularities in the society earlier, no action was taken against Chowdhary or his panel reportedly due to Chowdhary exercising his clout with his ‘media power’.