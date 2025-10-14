Jubilee Hills Politics Heat Up as BJP Rethinks Its Strategy

The political temperature in Jubilee Hills is rising fast, with major parties recalibrating their strategies ahead of the by-election. Social and local equations are turning out to be the key factors shaping candidate selection. While the Congress and BRS have already announced their nominees, the BJP is taking its time for a surprising twist.

Sources reveal that the BJP is leaning towards a BC candidate, mirroring the Congress formula. The party, which initially seemed inclined to field Deepak Reddy, is now reconsidering its choice after the Congress nominated a BC candidate and the BRS backed the Maganti family. The move has changed the caste balance in the constituency, forcing the BJP to recalculate its equations.

Among the frontrunners are former minister Mukesh Goud’s son Vikram Goud, who is said to be in close touch with senior BJP leaders. Once a member of the BJP, Vikram quit the party before the general elections and currently remains unattached. The idea of bringing him back and fielding him from Jubilee Hills is reportedly gaining traction among senior leaders.

Interestingly, the by-election has also witnessed a surge in women aspirants within the BJP. Out of 11 hopefuls, seven are women, an unprecedented trend in the party’s local history. Leaders like Kirthi Reddy and Veerapaneni Padma have emerged as serious contenders. The final decision, expected soon, will not only determine the BJP’s local prospects but also reflect its evolving political strategy in Hyderabad’s urban heartland.