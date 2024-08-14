Judge recuses from Jagan cases in Supreme Court

There was a new twist in Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy cases in the Supreme Court on Wednesday. A judge of the Supreme Court recused himself from hearing the case as the case came up for hearing on the day. Another judge directed the Supreme Court registry to table the case before another bench in the first week of next month.

The Enforcement Directorate had challenged the decision of the Telangana high court in the Supreme Court. The Telangana high court said that judgment in the ED cases should come only after the CBI cases against Jagan Mohan Reddy. The ED did not agree with the Telangana high court judgement and challenged it in the Supreme Court.

The case was posted to the bench consisting of Justice P V Sanjay Kumar and Justice Sanjeev Khanna, on the day. As the advocates from both sides were ready for the arguments, Justice Sanjay Kumar announced that he is leaving the bench and recusing himself from hearing the case.

Justice Sanjeev Khanna directed the Supreme Court registry to table the case before another bench and post it for hearing in the first week of September. There are several cases pending against Jagan Mohan Reddy in the supreme court. The cases by the CBI and the cases by the ED, besides former MP and TDP Undi MLA K Raghurama Krishnam Raju are a few of them. Even Jagan Mohan Reddy too had filed some petitions in the court, which are in various stages of hearing.

Cases are also pending before the Telangana high court. A case seeking regular hearing of the Jagan Mohan Reddy’s cases of both CBI and ED is also pending before the high court. It is to be seen where these cases would go when they come up for hearing.