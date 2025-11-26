Judicial Remand for iBomma Ravi

Piracy website iBomma organizer Immadi Ravi has been arrested and the court granted custody for five days. He was produced before the court after the custody got concluded. The Nampally Court has now granted 14 days judicial remand of Immadi Ravi today. The Cyber Crime cops have filed a PT warrant in the Nampally Court against Immadi Ravi.

A total number of five cases are filed against Immadi Ravi in Hyderabad and the investigation is going on. A debate is happening on social media after Immadi Ravi was arrested. A section came out to support him. The cyber crime cops have been investigating about his involvement in piracy and his links with other piracy portals. The diversion of funds along with other involvement of Immadi Ravi is being investigated currently.