Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Movie News

Judicial Remand for iBomma Ravi

Published on November 26, 2025 by sankar

Judicial Remand for iBomma Ravi

Piracy website iBomma organizer Immadi Ravi has been arrested and the court granted custody for five days. He was produced before the court after the custody got concluded. The Nampally Court has now granted 14 days judicial remand of Immadi Ravi today. The Cyber Crime cops have filed a PT warrant in the Nampally Court against Immadi Ravi.

A total number of five cases are filed against Immadi Ravi in Hyderabad and the investigation is going on. A debate is happening on social media after Immadi Ravi was arrested. A section came out to support him. The cyber crime cops have been investigating about his involvement in piracy and his links with other piracy portals. The diversion of funds along with other involvement of Immadi Ravi is being investigated currently.

