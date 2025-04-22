July 2025: A Crucial Test for Tollywood Actors

Summer 2025 is getting wasted as there are no notable films releasing except a few. All the top stars of Tollywood are missing in the race. Nani’s HIT 3 and Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom are the big releases in May. July 2025 is turning crowded with several interesting projects. But all the struggling actors will test their luck during the season. Here is the list:

Ravi Teja’s Mass Jathara: Ravi Teja is not much bothered about the results of his films and he is lining up films. He is not ready to compromise on the remuneration. His upcoming film Mass Jathara will release on July 18th and an official announcement is awaited. Mass Jathara is a crucial film for Ravi Teja and the actor has to make a comeback with this mass entertainer. Bhanu is the director and S Naga Vamsi is the producer of Mass Jathara.

Chiranjeevi’s Vishwambara: Vishwambara is the costliest attempt in Megastar Chiranjeevi’s career. The socio-fantasy attempt is delayed because of the delay in the VFX work. The team is confident on releasing Vishwambara on July 24th. Chiranjeevi too delivered a series of debacles in the recent years and he is charging big remuneration. Vishwambara should mark a perfect comeback for Megastar. Vassishta is the director of Vishwambara and UV Creations are the producers.

Nithiin’s Thammudu: This action drama is delayed several times. The film was initially planned for December 2024 release and is pushed to summer. Thammudu will now release on July 4th across the globe. Nithiin has been struggling for success and his recent film Robinhood ended up as a massive disaster. Thammudu will be a crucial one for Nithiin. Sriram Venu is the director and Dil Raju is the producer of Thammudu.