Junior’s Viral Vayyari: Kireeti, Sreeleela’s Moves Go Viral

Published on July 4, 2025 by swathy

Junior’s Viral Vayyari: Kireeti, Sreeleela’s Moves Go Viral

The buzz around Junior, the launchpad for Kireeti Reddy, just hit a whole new level with the release of its second single Viral Vayyari. Co-starring Sreeleela, and directed by Radha Krishna under Vaaraahi Chalana Chitram, the film is all set for a grand release on July 18th.

After a lively teaser and a super hit first single, the musical momentum continues with this full-throttle number. Composer Devi Sri Prasad brings his trademark energy to Viral Vayyari, blending massy rhythms with digital-age cool. Penned by Kalyan Chakravarthy, it’s catchy, quirky and set for trending, with social media slang, viral culture, and foot-tapping beats. This one is tailor-made for reels, and party playlists.

Lending their voices to the track, DSP and Haripriya inject great enthusiasm that mirrors the song’s visual energy. Kireeti Reddy and Sreeleela’s high-octane moves and undeniable charm are a treat to watch. Sreeleela proves once again why she’s a youth icon.

Junior is generating the right kind of buzz, and Devi Sri Prasad’s music is playing a major role in amplifying the hype.

