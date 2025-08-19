Justice Sudershan Reddy: Telangana’s Vakeel Saab

INDIA Bloc has chosen Justice B Sudershan Reddy as its candidate for the Vice President election to be held on September 9. By picking a legal luminary and man of values like Justice B Sudershan Reddy for VP poll, Congress-led INDIA bloc has surely made a powerful statement in national politics.

Born in a humble agriculture family in a Telangana village, B Sudershan Reddy rose to the level of becoming Judge of the Supreme Court of India through sheer hard work, lifelong learning, commitment to ideals and unflinching loyalty to the principles of justice.

Justice B Sudershan Reddy was born on July 8, 1946 in Akula Mylaram village in Rangareddy district in Telangana. His penchant for studies took him to Osmania University’s famed Law College. After completing his law education, Sudershan Reddy started his law practice in Hyderabad. Owing to his attention to detail, legal acumen and pro-poor attitude, he soon earned a name for himself in Hyderabad’s legal fraternity.

While, Sudershan Reddy started his Advocate practice at Hyderabad with the Bar Council of Andhra Pradesh in 1971 he rose to become Government Pleader in the High Court of AP during 1988-90. He had also served as Additional Standing Counsel for the Central Government during 1990.

As Sudershan Reddy was considered a man of integrity, many lay their trust in him in important cases. His unbiased and dedicated legal service led to his appointment as the permanent Judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court in 1995. Later he rose to the level of becoming Supreme Court Judge in 2007. Before appointment at SC, Sudershan Reddy also served as the Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court.

Though Justice Sudershan Reddy retired as Supreme Court Judge in 2011, he has not stopped contributing to the society. He has been actively involved in various services activities, attending conferences, delivering lectures on legal aspects. He has headed the Telangana Government’s Caste Census Committee.

Justice B Sudershan Reddy served as first Lokayukta of Goa in 2013. He is considered a man of values and one of the prominent legal voices in India. He is especially known for his commitment towards Constitutional values, justice for poor and liberal ideology. By choosing a legal luminary with liberal values, Congress-led The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) has picked the best possible candidate to give a tough fight in the Vice President elections.