Justin Bieber paid whopping amount to perform at Anant Ambani’s Wedding

Spread the love

Many renowned musicians, from Rihanna and Katy Perry to the Backstreet Boys, have already taken the stage at the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Now, the pop icon Justin Bieber has traveled from Los Angeles to perform at the couple’s sangeet ceremony on Friday. Footage of the Canadian singer exiting the private terminal of Mumbai’s airport has surfaced online. In the images, Justin appears in casual attire, wearing a loose t-shirt and a bucket hat, as he quickly enters the waiting car. The star singer was reportedly paid a whopping amount of 10 million USD (Rs 83 crores) to perform at the wedding.

According to reports, other international superstars, including Adele, Drake, and Lana Del Rey, are also expected to grace the couple’s lavish sangeet celebration with their performances. Justin’s first concert in India was organized in 2017, but fans were disappointed by his apparent lip-syncing. Though he was scheduled to perform in India again in 2022, the event was canceled due to his poor health.