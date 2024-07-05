x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Sonal Chauhan In Elle Beauty Awards
Sonal Chauhan In Elle Beauty Awards
Ananya Nagalla Bathukamma 2024 @ Dubai
Ananya Nagalla Bathukamma 2024 @ Dubai
Alaya F with deme Fashion
Alaya F with deme Fashion
Food For Good Sleep
Food For Good Sleep
Shanaya Kapoor’s Inner Style
Shanaya Kapoor’s Inner Style
Shenaaz Gill Latest Photoshoot
Shenaaz Gill Latest Photoshoot
Tips To Avoid Blood Clots
Tips To Avoid Blood Clots
Keerthy Suresh Festive Look
Keerthy Suresh Festive Look
Sunidhi Chauhan Live @ IIT Roorkee
Sunidhi Chauhan Live @ IIT Roorkee
Mimi chakraborty Festive Look
Mimi chakraborty Festive Look
Ritu Varma @ Swag Success Meet
Ritu Varma @ Swag Success Meet
Nayanthara In A Red Saree
Nayanthara In A Red Saree
Daksha Nagarkar at Swag Success Meet
Daksha Nagarkar at Swag Success Meet
Ranveer Singh’s stylish Photoshoot
Ranveer Singh’s stylish Photoshoot
Huma Qureshi latest photoshoot
Huma Qureshi latest photoshoot
Alia Bhatt at Jigra Movie Pre Release Event
Alia Bhatt at Jigra Movie Pre Release Event
Samantha at Jigra Pre release event
Samantha at Jigra Pre release event
Jigra Pre release event
Jigra Pre release event
Srinidhi Shetty in cool casuals
Srinidhi Shetty in cool casuals
Sonam Kapoor’s cleavage show
Sonam Kapoor’s cleavage show
View all stories
Home > Movie News > Justin Bieber paid whopping amount to perform at Anant Ambani’s Wedding

Justin Bieber paid whopping amount to perform at Anant Ambani’s Wedding

Published on July 5, 2024 by ratnasri

TRENDING

image
Nara Rohit all set to get Engaged
image
Ma Nanna Super Hero movie review
image
Janaka Aithe Ganaka Review
image
Prasanth Varma’s Mahakali, Divine Power Of Goddess
image
TATA in Visakhapatnam: TCS to Create 10,000 Jobs

Justin Bieber paid whopping amount to perform at Anant Ambani’s Wedding

Spread the love

Many renowned musicians, from Rihanna and Katy Perry to the Backstreet Boys, have already taken the stage at the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Now, the pop icon Justin Bieber has traveled from Los Angeles to perform at the couple’s sangeet ceremony on Friday. Footage of the Canadian singer exiting the private terminal of Mumbai’s airport has surfaced online. In the images, Justin appears in casual attire, wearing a loose t-shirt and a bucket hat, as he quickly enters the waiting car. The star singer was reportedly paid a whopping amount of 10 million USD (Rs 83 crores) to perform at the wedding.

According to reports, other international superstars, including Adele, Drake, and Lana Del Rey, are also expected to grace the couple’s lavish sangeet celebration with their performances. Justin’s first concert in India was organized in 2017, but fans were disappointed by his apparent lip-syncing. Though he was scheduled to perform in India again in 2022, the event was canceled due to his poor health.

Next Samantha’s clarification after doctor’s attack through social media Previous Time had come for Jagan to go to jail, says AP Minister
else

TRENDING

image
Nara Rohit all set to get Engaged
image
Disastrous openings for Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan
image
Three units working for Pushpa 2: The Rule

Latest

image
Nara Rohit all set to get Engaged
image
Ma Nanna Super Hero movie review
image
Janaka Aithe Ganaka Review
image
Prasanth Varma’s Mahakali, Divine Power Of Goddess
image
TATA in Visakhapatnam: TCS to Create 10,000 Jobs

Most Read

image
TATA in Visakhapatnam: TCS to Create 10,000 Jobs
image
The Future of Tata Group
image
Ratan Tata: The Untold Story of India’s Humble Business Titan

Related Articles

Sonal Chauhan In Elle Beauty Awards Ananya Nagalla Bathukamma 2024 @ Dubai Alaya F with deme Fashion Food For Good Sleep Shanaya Kapoor’s Inner Style Shenaaz Gill Latest Photoshoot Tips To Avoid Blood Clots Keerthy Suresh Festive Look Sunidhi Chauhan Live @ IIT Roorkee Mimi chakraborty Festive Look Ritu Varma @ Swag Success Meet Nayanthara In A Red Saree Daksha Nagarkar at Swag Success Meet Ranveer Singh’s stylish Photoshoot Huma Qureshi latest photoshoot Alia Bhatt at Jigra Movie Pre Release Event Samantha at Jigra Pre release event Jigra Pre release event Srinidhi Shetty in cool casuals Sonam Kapoor’s cleavage show