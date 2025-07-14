x
Home > Movie News

K Ramp Glimpse: Kiran Abbavaram's Satirical Attempt

Published on July 14, 2025 by swathy

K Ramp Glimpse: Kiran Abbavaram’s Satirical Attempt

KA happened to be a huge relief for Kiran Abbavaram and the actor is working with double energy in his next film titled K Ramp. A major schedule of the film has been wrapped up and the first glimpse of K Ramp is out now. The glimpse is loaded with cuss words and satirical comedy. Kiran Abbavaram stands out in this full-length entertainer and his performance, dialogue diction are the major highlights. The glimpse hints of fresh satirical comedy that comes out from several references.

Chaitan Bharadwaj’s background score and the cinematography work are quite impressive in the glimpse of K Ramp. Jains Nani is making his debut as director and Yukti Thareja is the leading lady. Razesh Danda and Shiva Bommak are producing this entertainer on Hasya Movies and Ruudransh Celluloid banners. The makers announced that the film releases on October 18th this year during Diwali. The shooting formalities will be completed very soon.

Previous Exclusive Interview with Praveena Paruchuri & Manoj Chandra
