K-Ramp interesting FL: Kiran Abbavaram in Lungi

Kiran Abbavaram has been steadily building his career with an intriguing films. His next titled “K-Ramp” shoot is progressing at brisk pace. Yukti Thareja has been cast as the female lead.

The movie is being produced by successful producer Razesh Danda and Shiva Bommak under the banners of Hasya Movies and Rudransh Celluloids, marks the directorial debut of Jains Nani.

The first look features Kiran Abbavaram in a lungi with energetic expression. The bottles shaped in heart in the background raises expectations. Expectations are raising on this entertainer.

Music for “K-Ramp” will be composed by Chaitan Bharadwaj, who is known for his hit soundtracks. The film promises to offer a thrilling entertainment experience, blending action and music.