K-Ramp Trailer: Kiran Abbavaram brings absolute laugh riot with a crazy plot

Kiran Abbavaram’s KRamp under Hasya Movies and Rudransh Celluloids is going to be an absolute laugh riot and the recently released trailer proves that. The trailer launched at a grand event is a perfect blend of laugh‑riot moments and mass energy, crafted by director Jains Nani specifically for Kiran Abbavaram.

His timing, expressions, and overall vibe promise nonstop hilarious entertainment when it hits theaters on October 18th. Yukti Thareja dazzles in a crazy role. The glamour and romance dose is super high. The film mixes punchy fights, carefree fun, and a mad love story, delivering a youthful entertainer that feels spot‑on.

Sai Kumar, Naresh and Vennela Kishore comedy, and vibrant youthful energy position it as a potential Diwali winner. The film is helmed by debutant Jains Nani. The movie is being produced by successful producer Razesh Danda and Shiva Bommak under the banners of Hasya Movies and Rudransh Celluloids.

The film is all set for the October 18th, Diwali release. The trailer is packed with entertaining, meme worthy and exciting moments that instantly grab attention. The music for the film is being composed by Chaitan Bharadwaj, with Sateesh Reddy handling the cinematography and Chota K. Prasad works as the editor. More details will be announced soon.