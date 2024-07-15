x
Kriti Sanon In Black And White Shades
Maanasa Choudhary Photoshoot
Poonam Bajwa Hot In Opal Green
Beverages to have after a heavy meal
Tejasswi Prakash’s Latest Photoshoot
Manasa Veena for Rahasyam Idam Jagath
Sravanthi Prattipati for Rahasyam Idam Jagath
Shraddha Kapoor’s Formal Look
Jennifer Winget’s Photo Dump
Madonna Sebastian’s Polka Dots Look
Sonal Chauhan Hot In Pink
Jiya Shankar In Red Rose Dress
Nabha Natesh Mysore Trip
Nisha Agarwal In Black
Anjali New York Trip
Celebrities Karwa Chauth Festival
Sharanya Shetty’s Goa Photoshoot
Soundarya Reddy’s Goa Holiday Photos
Pragya Yadav’s Styling
Shraddha Srinath at Mechanic Rowdy Trailer Launch
KA Teaser: Kiran Abbavaram aims a Strong Comeback

Published on July 15, 2024 by ratnasri

The past two years have been quite disappointing for Kiran Abbavaram. The actor too realized his mistakes, took a break and he is working on a big-budget periodic film which is titled KA. The film’s teaser has been released on the occasion of the actor’s birthday. The visuals from the teaser are excellent and they generate enough curiosity among the audience. The suspense is well maintained and the teaser looks intriguing. Kiran Abbavaram essays the role of a postman and the film is all about the real shade of him. The sets look good and natural. The background score by Sam CS has to be mentioned specially. The entire teaser is racy and thrilling though the plot has been kept under wraps.

Sujit and Sandeep are the directors and Kiran Abbavaram is also co-producing the project along with Chintha Gopala Krishna Reddy. KA is the costliest film made in the actor’s career and he was seen with a makeover to suit the periodic drama. The details of the cast are kept under wraps and KA will have a pan-Indian release. Kiran Abbavaram will announce more details about the film soon.

