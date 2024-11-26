x
Elon Musk, Chandrababu, YS Jagan, KA Paul and interesting chat in SC

Published on November 26, 2024 by swathy

Elon Musk, Chandrababu, YS Jagan, KA Paul and interesting chat in SC

Supreme Court of India quashed the petition filed by evangelist-turned-politician KA Paul seeking bringing back ballot papers instead of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in elections.

As there have been widespread complaints on EVMs by several politicians and activists, KA Paul approached apex court, demanding abolition of EVMs and reverting back to the older practice of conducting polls using ballot papers. Even after the recent Maharashtra elections, where BJP-led Mahayuti won with a thumping majority, Congress and its allies have been complaining about the trustworthiness of EVMs.

While the debate over EVMs efficacy and authenticity is raging, Supreme Court Bench consisting of Judges Justice Vikram Nath and Justice PB Varale, took up the hearing of KA Paul’s PIL on Tuesday.

KA Paul appealed to SC Judges that the democracy is in danger and corruption is threatening election process in India. Citing the examples of other nations, which are using ballot papers to conduct elections instead of EVMs, KA Paul urged Judges to order to abolish EVMs and reintroduce ballot papers.

What’s interesting is, during the hearing KA Paul used the names of Elon Musk, AP CM Chandrababu Naidu and former CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy.

KA Paul mentioned that even Elon Musk supported ballot papers over EVMs, stressing that EVMs can be tampered. He also explained how Chandrababu Naidu and YS Jagan had raised doubts over EVMs in the past.

Responding on KA Paul’s comments, SC Judges made an interesting observation saying Chandrababu Naidu and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will not have any objections over EVMs if they win. They will complain about EVMs tampering only when they lose.

Though SC Judges made these comments taking CM Chandrababu and YS Jagan’s names, their intention was about all politicians in general, who are happy when they win and raise doubts over EVMs only when they lose.

What’s even more interesting was, SC Judges questioned KA Paul, ‘How he gets these brilliant ideas for filing PILs?’ It is reported that SC Judges also advised KA Paul to continue doing good work as evangelist rather than dabble in politics, which is not his field.

Dnr

