x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look
Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip
Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip
Tejaswi Madivada Looks Hottie
Tejaswi Madivada Looks Hottie
Namrata Shirodkar In White Suit
Namrata Shirodkar In White Suit
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Movie Pre Release Event
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Movie Pre Release Event
Abhignya Vuthaluru Glamour Look
Abhignya Vuthaluru Glamour Look
Ananthika Sanilkumar at 8 Vasanthalu Movie Pre release Event
Ananthika Sanilkumar at 8 Vasanthalu Movie Pre release Event
Janhvi Kapoor Look In MIU MIU Club
Janhvi Kapoor Look In MIU MIU Club
Pragya Jaiswal Gorgeous Look In Gaddar Awards
Pragya Jaiswal Gorgeous Look In Gaddar Awards
Varsha Bollamma In Gaddar Awards
Varsha Bollamma In Gaddar Awards
Ritu Varma In Gaddar Awards
Ritu Varma In Gaddar Awards
Nivetha Thomas In Gaddar Awards
Nivetha Thomas In Gaddar Awards
Krithi Shetty In Gaddar Awards
Krithi Shetty In Gaddar Awards
Chandini Chowdary In Gaddar Awards
Chandini Chowdary In Gaddar Awards
Ananya Nagalla In Gaddar Awards
Ananya Nagalla In Gaddar Awards
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Kaanta Laga girl Shefali Jariwala Dies

Published on June 28, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Three AP Residents Among 682 Indians Deported from US!
image
Sreeleela’s Demand shocks Tollywood
image
Tollywood Producers waiting for OTT Approvals
image
Kaanta Laga girl Shefali Jariwala Dies
image
Ankith Koyya, Manasa Choudhary Shine in the First Look of Love Jathara

Kaanta Laga girl Shefali Jariwala Dies

Bollywood actress and model Shefali Jariwala who is known for the super hit music video ‘Kaanta Laga’ passed away last night due to cardiac arrest. Her family members rushed her to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital in Mumbai and the doctors confirmed that she was brought dead. Shefali Jariwala is 42 when she passed away. Shefali Jariwala is married to television actor Parag Tyagi. Shefali Jariwala gained immense popularity because of Kaanta Laga, a remix of a classic Hindi song.

Shefali Jariwala was seen in Bigg Boss 13 and several reality shows and tv shows in the recent months. She has a huge following on social media and she is busy with several projects on the small screen. Several celebrities and fans mourned her sudden demise. Rest in peace Shefali Jariwala.

Next Tollywood Producers waiting for OTT Approvals Previous Ankith Koyya, Manasa Choudhary Shine in the First Look of Love Jathara
else

TRENDING

image
Sreeleela’s Demand shocks Tollywood
image
Tollywood Producers waiting for OTT Approvals
image
Kaanta Laga girl Shefali Jariwala Dies

Latest

image
Three AP Residents Among 682 Indians Deported from US!
image
Sreeleela’s Demand shocks Tollywood
image
Tollywood Producers waiting for OTT Approvals
image
Kaanta Laga girl Shefali Jariwala Dies
image
Ankith Koyya, Manasa Choudhary Shine in the First Look of Love Jathara

Most Read

image
Three AP Residents Among 682 Indians Deported from US!
image
MP Vishweshwar Reddy to raise phone tapping issue in Lok Sabha
image
Ramdev Baba heaps praise on Chandrababu

Related Articles

Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look Nabha Natesh Hot Poses Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip Tejaswi Madivada Looks Hottie Namrata Shirodkar In White Suit Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Movie Pre Release Event Abhignya Vuthaluru Glamour Look Ananthika Sanilkumar at 8 Vasanthalu Movie Pre release Event Janhvi Kapoor Look In MIU MIU Club Pragya Jaiswal Gorgeous Look In Gaddar Awards Varsha Bollamma In Gaddar Awards Ritu Varma In Gaddar Awards Nivetha Thomas In Gaddar Awards Krithi Shetty In Gaddar Awards Chandini Chowdary In Gaddar Awards Ananya Nagalla In Gaddar Awards