Kaantha: Award Winning Performance From Aa Naluguru

Dulquer Salmaan, known for his impeccable timing and his constant pursuit of diverse subjects, is coming up with a period drama Kaantha.

As the promos suggest, the film takes us back to the 1950s in Madras, with cinema as its backdrop, depicting the rise and fall of several actors, reportedly inspired by a few real-life incidents.

Alongside Dulquer Salmaan, the narrative gives equal prominence to Rana Daggubati, Samuthirakani, and Bhagyashri Borse.

The story revolves around Aa Naluguru (the four individuals), promising to keep audiences hooked to their screens throughout.

Dulquer plays an aspiring actor who rises to stardom, while Samuthirakani appears as his mentor. Bhagyashri Borse portrays a film actress torn between the two, and Rana Daggubati essays the role of an intense cop.

The dynamics between these four characters are said to deliver an adrenaline rush, unveiling some intriguing revelations from that era.

Insiders reveal that all four actors have delivered award-worthy performances. It remains to be seen what verdict the audience will give to Kaantha.