Home > Movie News

Kaantha Pasi Manase Song: Stunning Retro Melody

Published on August 9, 2025 by swathy

Kaantha Pasi Manase Song: Stunning Retro Melody

Dulquer Salmaan has been starring in different films and his incredible script choices have been impressing audiences Pan-India. In Telugu, he has been on a huge blockbuster streak. Now, the actor is starring in Kaantha, a film based on 1950’s South Indian Film Industry.

The movie teaser has been impressive with Dulquer Salmaan’s outstanding performance. Now, the makers have unveiled Pasi Manase Song composed by Jhanu Chanthar for the film. It is a stunning retro melody that blends contemporary instrumentation with old classy melody perfectly.

Dulquer Salmaan’s looks and his dance instinctively engross into the mood of the song. His chemistry with leading lady Bhagyashri Borse is further arresting. Their pairing, color combination with Bhagyasrhi in red long gown is so compelling to watch that it is mesmerising.

Pradeep Kumar and Priyanka NK vocals also add sweetness to the melody. Selvamani Selvaraj is directing this epic movie and the recently released teaser also turned out to be highly impressive. Rana Daggubati is producing the movie along with Dulquer Salmaan and it looks like a perfect tribute to early days of cinema. The movie is scheduled for huge release in multiple languages on 12th September.

