Home > Movie News

Kaantha Premieres Response is Unanimous

Published on November 13, 2025 by sankar

Kaantha Premieres Response is Unanimous

Kaantha is backed by Dulquer Salmaan and Rana Daggubati as producers. The film is an emotional hard-hitting drama that will release tomorrow in theatres in Tamil and Telugu languages. The film is written and directed by Selvamani Selvaraj and it is based on the life story of Thyagaraja Bhagavathar. The film’s trailer is quite impressive and kept big expectations on the film. Kaantha had special premieres last night in Chennai and the response from the premieres was unanimous.

Everyone is lauding the film, the performances, the drama and the visuals. All the Tamil reviews are unanimous and the film is expected to open on a grand note. There are Telugu premieres scheduled tonight in the selected cities of AP and Telangana. Kaantha will release with regular shows tomorrow. The premiere talk is a huge boost for the film. The performances of Dulquer Salmaan, Rana Daggubati and Bhagyashri Borse are widely appreciated. Seems like Dulquer has one more winner in his hand.

Next Dating Rumors on Anirudh and Kavya Maran again Previous Nara Lokesh Unveils ₹82,000 Crore ReNew Power Investment in Andhra Pradesh
