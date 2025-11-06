Kaantha Trailer: Dulquer’s Nata Vishwaroopam

Kaantha starring Dulquer Salmaan, Bhagyashri Borse, Samuthirakani has created huge anticipation among audiences with its unique theme pertaining to old era of filmmaking. Now, the movie trailer has been unveiled today and the story core is an investigative thriller.

For the first time, trailer reveals Rana Daggubati as an inspector who takes over the movie sets after a mishap. We see how DQ’s character gets his first opportunity in Modern Theatres as Samuthirakani, a famous director and producer, decides to take him under his roof.

As DQ rises to stardom, he starts to dictate things on sets and Samuthirakani doesn’t like it. Bhagyashri Borse, the leading lady, is caught up between the egos of Samuthirakani and Dulquer. What happened on sets and why there is a police investigation is handled in a thrilling fashion by director Selvamani Selvaraj.

The movie is a Nata Vishwaroopam of Dulquer Salmaan as he commands every shot and his transformation from struggling actor to star is stunning. He carried the varied emotions with great accuracy. Rana Daggubati’s screen presence and his long moustache suits his role and he is great in the role. Bhagyashri Borse and Samuthirakani are excellent.

The meticulous attention to detailing in bringing back old studios and production design are praiseworthy. The trailer is perfectly cut to amp up the anticipation for the film. Jhanu Chanter’s back ground score is apt for the film highlighting intriguing elements. Kaantha produced by Dulquer Salmaan and Rana Daggubati is releasing on 14th November, and it is a passionate tribute to cinema that engages audiences throughout.