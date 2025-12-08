Kadapa: Mayor Election Turns Into a Test for Jagan

Kadapa, the political home turf of former Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, is witnessing unexpected developments. Once considered an unshakable stronghold of the YSRCP, the district has undergone a dramatic shift since the 2024 elections. The party suffered rare setbacks, including an unexpected defeat in the Pulivendula ZPTC by-election. Now, the upcoming Kadapa Mayor election has become a critical moment that could redefine the district’s political landscape.

Alliance leaders view this as a direct test of Jagan’s remaining influence in his own district. Determined to tighten their grip on Kadapa, they have chosen the mayoral poll as a strategic battleground. The Joint Collector, Aditi Singh, has issued the official notification, calling all corporators and ex officio members to attend a special meeting on the eleventh of this month at the municipal corporation office.

The urgency behind this election stems from recent administrative changes. The State Government removed YSRCP leader Suresh Babu from the Mayor’s post following corruption allegations and appointed Deputy Mayor Mumtaz Begum as the in-charge. With only five months left in the council’s tenure, several development proposals require formal approval, making the election unavoidable.

However, the process has already taken a legal turn. Suresh Babu has challenged the notification in the High Court, filing a lunch motion petition. The court will hear the matter on the ninth. While the YSRCP hopes for relief through the judiciary, the alliance is preparing to execute its plans with precision.

The Kadapa Mayor election is no longer a procedural exercise. It has evolved into a symbolic contest that will reveal the shifting balance of power in a district long dominated by Jagan Mohan Reddy.