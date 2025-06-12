x
Kadapa Mayor Faces New Corruption Probe

Published on June 12, 2025 by nymisha

Kadapa Mayor Faces New Corruption Probe

The corruption case against Kadapa Mayor Suresh Babu has once again stirred controversy. The Andhra Pradesh Municipal Administration Department has issued a fresh notice asking him to appear for questioning in Vijayawada on June 16. This notice comes just weeks after the High Court allowed him to continue in office, even though serious corruption allegations are pending against him.

Suresh Babu is accused of misusing his position as mayor by awarding civic contracts worth ₹36 lakh to a construction firm owned by his wife and son. The contracts were issued during the YSRCP government’s term and involved works related to cement roads and drainage systems. The Vigilance Department found irregularities in ten contracts, out of which seven were completed. It is suspected that ₹36 lakh was siphoned off through the manipulation of bills and project execution.

Kadapa MLA Madhavi Reddy had earlier raised a complaint, which led to the launch of a formal investigation. As part of the process, Suresh Babu was questioned by the Municipal Principal Secretary on May 13. A day later, the state government announced his removal from the mayor’s post. However, the High Court stayed that decision, giving temporary relief to Suresh Babu.

Now, with the fresh hearing scheduled for June 16, sources say the mayor may once again try to avoid appearing before officials. It is being alleged that he has suddenly called for a Kadapa Municipal Corporation budget meeting on the same day—a meeting that has been pending for over six months. Critics argue that this move is just a tactic to escape questioning and delay the legal process.

If Suresh Babu skips the upcoming hearing, the government might press for stricter action, including revoking the court stay and proceeding with his dismissal. Meanwhile, the Vigilance Department is continuing its probe into the ₹36 lakh scam.

As pressure builds and eyes turn to June 16, the big question remains: whether the mayor will face the investigation or try to dodge it again?

