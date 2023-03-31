Kajal about the discipline in South Indian Cinema

Kajal Aggarwal spoke about the South and North film industries at the Rising India summit 2023. She said Hyderabad and Chennai are like home as she has done more films in the south even though she was born and raised in Mumbai. Kajal says South cinema is very friendly and easily acceptable, but many people try Hindi films as we get a wider range of exposure.

Kajal also said that South Indian Industry is more disciplined with wonderful directors and phenomenal content. She said that the ecosystem, ethics and values are lacking in Hindi Cinema. She added Cinema is Cinema and there is no divide of language. Kajal will be next seen in Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2. She recently signed the next film of Nandamuri Balakrishna and the actress joined the sets recently. Kajal said that she would continue to do films.