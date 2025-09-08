x
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
Movie News

Kajal Aggarwal Clarifies on Rumors

Published on September 8, 2025 by sankar

kajal aggarwal

From the past couple of days, there are speculations that actress Kajal Aggarwal met with an accident and some enthusiasts also posted fake videos on YouTube and social media circles. Some of them also posted that the actress passed away and hundreds of videos are made, posted in no time. The actress has kept an end to the speculations and clarified that she is alive and very much fine. Kajal Aggarwal said that she is doing fine and she is safe.

“I’ve come across some baseless news claiming I was in an accident (and no longer around!) and honestly, it’s quite amusing because it’s absolutely untrue. By the grace of god, I want to assure you all that I am perfectly fine, safe, and doing very well. I kindly request you not to believe or circulate such false news. Let’s focus our energies on positivity and truth instead. With love and gratitude, Kajal” posted the actress

