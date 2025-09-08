Kajal Aggarwal Clarifies on Rumors

From the past couple of days, there are speculations that actress Kajal Aggarwal met with an accident and some enthusiasts also posted fake videos on YouTube and social media circles. Some of them also posted that the actress passed away and hundreds of videos are made, posted in no time. The actress has kept an end to the speculations and clarified that she is alive and very much fine. Kajal Aggarwal said that she is doing fine and she is safe.

“I’ve come across some baseless news claiming I was in an accident (and no longer around!) and honestly, it’s quite amusing because it’s absolutely untrue. By the grace of god, I want to assure you all that I am perfectly fine, safe, and doing very well. I kindly request you not to believe or circulate such false news. Let’s focus our energies on positivity and truth instead. With love and gratitude, Kajal” posted the actress