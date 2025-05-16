x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Samantha At Subham Movie Success Meet
Samantha At Subham Movie Success Meet
Shanvi Srivastava Warrior Look
Shanvi Srivastava Warrior Look
Manasa Varanasi Purple palace hour
Manasa Varanasi Purple palace hour
Riya Suman At VachinavaaduGautam Movie Teaser Launch
Riya Suman At VachinavaaduGautam Movie Teaser Launch
Ananya Panday’s postcards from Lago di Camo
Ananya Panday’s postcards from Lago di Camo
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fabulous Look
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fabulous Look
Ketika Sharma Feminine Desires Live Softly
Ketika Sharma Feminine Desires Live Softly
Rakul Preet Singh’s A night of bling
Rakul Preet Singh’s A night of bling
Nabha Natesh Untamed Fair With Black Saree
Nabha Natesh Untamed Fair With Black Saree
Amyra Dastur Srilanka Holiday Trip
Amyra Dastur Srilanka Holiday Trip
Malavika Mohanan Kerala Trip
Malavika Mohanan Kerala Trip
Manasa Varanasi Latest Stills
Manasa Varanasi Latest Stills
Srinidhi Shetty In HIT3 Success Meet
Srinidhi Shetty In HIT3 Success Meet
Ivana Spotted In Single Movie Success Meet
Ivana Spotted In Single Movie Success Meet
Ketika Sharma In Single Movie Success Meet
Ketika Sharma In Single Movie Success Meet
Niharika Konidela Stuns In Black Saree
Niharika Konidela Stuns In Black Saree
Eesha Rebba Stuns In Brown
Eesha Rebba Stuns In Brown
Samantha At Subham Movie Promotions In Hyd
Samantha At Subham Movie Promotions In Hyd
Kethika Sharma Interview stills
Kethika Sharma Interview stills
Kiara Advani at Met Gala 2025
Kiara Advani at Met Gala 2025
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Kajal Aggarwal joins the team of Ramayana

Published on May 16, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Ram’s ATK glimpse takes a solid start
image
Ajith on how be Balances Acting and Racing
image
Kajal Aggarwal joins the team of Ramayana
image
Photos : Subham Movie Success Meet
image
Photos : Single Movie Success Meet

Kajal Aggarwal joins the team of Ramayana

kajal aggarwal

Kajal Aggarwal who was last seen in Salman Khan’s recent film Sikandar is set to essay the character of Mandodari in the eagerly awaited adaptation of Ramayana directed by Nitesh Tiwari. She will share the screen with Yash who has been cast as Ravana in this mega budget project. Although there were initial suggestions that Sakshi Tanwar would play Mandodari, a production insider has clarified the casting. Kajal has already begun filming her scenes. Mandodari’s role in Ramayana is of immense importance because of which Kajal was locked for the role.

Mandodari, honored in the epic as the insightful and dignified queen of Lanka, is celebrated for her steadfast ethics and fortitude. As the daughter of demon king Mayasura and apsara Hema, she consistently serves as a voice of wisdom during Ravana’s downfall, advising him to return Sita and opt for a path of virtue.

Co-produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash, Tiwari’s ‘Ramayana’ is planned as a two-part cinematic experience, with the first chapter announced for release during Diwali 2026 followed by the second part in Diwali 2027. The film boasts an impressive cast featuring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, and Sunny Deol as Hanuman.

Next Ajith on how be Balances Acting and Racing Previous Photos : Subham Movie Success Meet
else

TRENDING

image
Ram’s ATK glimpse takes a solid start
image
Ajith on how be Balances Acting and Racing
image
Kajal Aggarwal joins the team of Ramayana

Latest

image
Ram’s ATK glimpse takes a solid start
image
Ajith on how be Balances Acting and Racing
image
Kajal Aggarwal joins the team of Ramayana
image
Photos : Subham Movie Success Meet
image
Photos : Single Movie Success Meet

Most Read

image
Konda Surekha statement is an eye-opener on corrupt Indian politics
image
SIT Grills, Sajjala Chills: Silence is the YSRCP Strategy
image
Former MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi Faces Multiple Legal Hurdles

Related Articles

Samantha At Subham Movie Success Meet Shanvi Srivastava Warrior Look Manasa Varanasi Purple palace hour Riya Suman At VachinavaaduGautam Movie Teaser Launch Ananya Panday’s postcards from Lago di Camo Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fabulous Look Ketika Sharma Feminine Desires Live Softly Rakul Preet Singh’s A night of bling Nabha Natesh Untamed Fair With Black Saree Amyra Dastur Srilanka Holiday Trip Malavika Mohanan Kerala Trip Manasa Varanasi Latest Stills Srinidhi Shetty In HIT3 Success Meet Ivana Spotted In Single Movie Success Meet Ketika Sharma In Single Movie Success Meet Niharika Konidela Stuns In Black Saree Eesha Rebba Stuns In Brown Samantha At Subham Movie Promotions In Hyd Kethika Sharma Interview stills Kiara Advani at Met Gala 2025