Kajal Aggarwal joins the team of Ramayana

Kajal Aggarwal who was last seen in Salman Khan’s recent film Sikandar is set to essay the character of Mandodari in the eagerly awaited adaptation of Ramayana directed by Nitesh Tiwari. She will share the screen with Yash who has been cast as Ravana in this mega budget project. Although there were initial suggestions that Sakshi Tanwar would play Mandodari, a production insider has clarified the casting. Kajal has already begun filming her scenes. Mandodari’s role in Ramayana is of immense importance because of which Kajal was locked for the role.

Mandodari, honored in the epic as the insightful and dignified queen of Lanka, is celebrated for her steadfast ethics and fortitude. As the daughter of demon king Mayasura and apsara Hema, she consistently serves as a voice of wisdom during Ravana’s downfall, advising him to return Sita and opt for a path of virtue.

Co-produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash, Tiwari’s ‘Ramayana’ is planned as a two-part cinematic experience, with the first chapter announced for release during Diwali 2026 followed by the second part in Diwali 2027. The film boasts an impressive cast featuring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, and Sunny Deol as Hanuman.