Kajal Aggarwal looks dynamic and powerful from NBK111

Nandamuri Balakrishna and successful director Gopichand Malineni have come together for an action spectacle, tentatively titled, #NBK111. The movie is produced on a massive scale by Venkata Satish Kilaru and the recently released birthday glimpse has created great hype and buzz.

Now, the makers have unveiled Kajal Aggarwal’s first look from the film on her birthday. The movie features her in a powerful and dynamic role away from her glamorous routine. The look represents the same aspect with her in a deglam avatar and looking intense. Gopichand has written a different and powerfully unique character for her in this action and emotional spectacle.

Recently, the makers have also announced that Manchu Manoj is playing a prominent role in the movie. With such powerful characters and grand visuals, S Thaman’s high-octane score, the movie is promising to be a very unique action Spectacle from NBK and Gopichand. Currently, the movie shoot is progressing at a rapid pace in Mumbai.