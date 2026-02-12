x
Kakani Govardhan Reddy Served Police Notice in Minor Death Case

Published on February 12, 2026 by Sanyogita

Kakani Govardhan Reddy Served Police Notice in Minor Death Case

Former Andhra Pradesh minister and YSR Congress Party leader Kakani Govardhan Reddy has been issued a police notice in connection with his remarks about the recent death of a minor girl in Nellore district.

The incident took place last month in Gummalladibba village of Kovur mandal. The young girl was first treated at the Kovur Community Health Centre and later shifted to ACSR Government Hospital in Nellore. As her condition worsened, she was moved to Stanley Medical College Hospital in Chennai. Despite medical treatment at multiple hospitals, she could not survive. The tragic death sparked emotional reactions and widespread discussion in the region.

Kakani Govardhan Reddy visited the bereaved family and later made public comments about the case. His statements soon drew criticism. Allegations emerged that he revealed sensitive details about the minor and her family. He was also accused of making serious claims, including references to ganja networks and sexual assault, without presenting confirmed evidence. These comments spread rapidly on social media and created tension locally.

Following a complaint filed by TDP leader Mallareddy at Kovur Police Station, a case was registered. Police have asked Kakani to appear for questioning on the 14th at 11 am and submit clarification along with any proof supporting his claims.

The issue has further sharpened political tensions in Andhra Pradesh, with the YSRCP calling it targeted action while the ruling side insists the investigation is purely legal.

