x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Kakinada Set to Host India’s First Mega Green Ammonia Plant

Published on January 16, 2026 by Sanyogita

TRENDING

image
Tsunami Alert: Prabhas and Sandeep Spirit release date confirmed
image
Kakinada Set to Host India’s First Mega Green Ammonia Plant
image
Buzz: Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur getting Married?
image
First Look: Vijay Sethupathi’s Slum Dog
image
Naga Vamsi calls it the Most Satisfying Sankranthi

Kakinada Set to Host India’s First Mega Green Ammonia Plant

Green Ammonia Plant

Andhra Pradesh is taking a decisive step towards a clean energy future. As part of the AP Integrated Clean Energy Policy 2024, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu will lay the foundation stone for a large scale green ammonia plant in Kakinada. The Chief Minister will also address the gathering. Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan will accompany him at the event.

This environment friendly project is being developed by AM Green, a company of the Greenko Group. The Andhra Pradesh government granted approvals for the project in January last year. The plant involves an investment of Rs 13,000 crore and will have an annual production capacity of 1.5 million metric tonnes of green ammonia.

Green ammonia marks a major shift in industrial fuel technology. Unlike grey or blue ammonia which are produced using coal oil or natural gas, green ammonia is manufactured using renewable energy. It produces no carbon emissions. As countries across the world accelerate their move towards decarbonisation and net zero targets, green hydrogen and green ammonia are increasingly seen as fuels of the future. In this backdrop, the AM Green project in Kakinada is expected to place India firmly on the global clean energy map.

The project involves redeveloping the existing grey ammonia plant of Nagarjuna Fertilisers and Chemicals Limited into a green ammonia facility. This brownfield conversion will be carried out across 495 acres with modern clean energy technology. The plant is expected to generate employment for nearly 2,600 youth and is scheduled to begin production by the end of 2027.

The location of the plant near Kakinada port provides a strong advantage for exports. AM Green has already entered into an agreement with Germany based Uniper SE to export 125 kilo tonnes of green ammonia every year starting from 2028. This long term agreement underlines the global demand for clean fuels produced in India.

The project is being developed with support from leading international partners including Malaysia based Petronas, Singapore based GIC, and UAE based Abu Dabhi Investment Authority. Their participation is expected to bring global attention and credibility to the project.

In addition to the green ammonia plant, AM Green is also setting up a 2 gigawatt electrolyser manufacturing unit in Kakinada. This facility involves an estimated investment of Rs 2,000 crore and will further strengthen Andhra Pradesh’s position as a clean energy hub. With this landmark initiative, Andhra Pradesh is signalling its commitment to sustainable growth.

Next Tsunami Alert: Prabhas and Sandeep Spirit release date confirmed Previous Buzz: Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur getting Married?
else

TRENDING

image
Tsunami Alert: Prabhas and Sandeep Spirit release date confirmed
image
Kakinada Set to Host India’s First Mega Green Ammonia Plant
image
Buzz: Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur getting Married?

Latest

image
Tsunami Alert: Prabhas and Sandeep Spirit release date confirmed
image
Kakinada Set to Host India’s First Mega Green Ammonia Plant
image
Buzz: Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur getting Married?
image
First Look: Vijay Sethupathi’s Slum Dog
image
Naga Vamsi calls it the Most Satisfying Sankranthi

Most Read

image
Supreme Court Gives Telangana Speaker Two More Weeks to Decide on Defection Cases
image
Telangana Soars High With Its First Hot Air Balloon Festival in Hyderabad
image
P4 Programme Will Bridge Economic Gaps, Says Chandrababu Naidu

Related Articles

Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026 Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look Simran Choudhary casual look Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look Sharvari Wagh Stunning look Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch